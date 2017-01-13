Lord Snowdon, Princess Margaret’s former husband, dies

Lord Snowdon, Princess Margaret’s former husband, has died aged 86, the BBC has reported.

Born Anthony Armstrong-Jones, Lord Snowdon died peacefully at his home on Friday, according to Camera Press, the agency he worked with.

Lord Snowdon spent much of his childhood at his family home - Nymans in Handcross - now run by the National Trust.

Lord Snowdon was a member of the Messel family and his grandparents Colonel and Mrs Messel gave the Nymans estate to the National Trust in the fifties.

He married Princess Margaret, the Queen’s sister and daughter of King George V1, in 1960 but they divorced in 1978.