Local woman Fern speaks out to win trophy in prestigious contest

A Hastings woman who took up public speaking less than a year ago, recently beat over 100 competitors, in several rounds of competition, to win a highly-regarded Toastmasters International speaking competition.

Fern Lulham, 27, of St Helens Park Road, travelled to Oxted in Surrey to take part in the South East Division Level event, organised by members of Toastmasters International. Competing against speakers from across the South East, and walked away with the Humorous Speech title.

Fern’s remarkable journey into the art of speech making began less than a year ago when she joined Eastbourne Speakers’ Club.

The not-for profit organisation provides people with the opportunity to develop their speaking and leadership skills in a supportive environment.

The Club offers a developmental programme and as with all members, provided Fern with a mentor.

Fern said: ‘I joined the club because I wanted to develop my speaking skills in front of an audience and I was hoping to meet other like-minded people to help me take my first steps into the exciting world of public speaking. Since then, Eastbourne Speakers has become like a second family.

She explained: “The members are incredibly welcoming and encouraging. They have given me the confidence and support to improve my public speaking skills.

“Their enthusiasm and constructive feedback has been invaluable to me as a public speaker.”

Fern goes forward to the UK South competition, representing the South East of England (Kent, East Sussex, West Sussex and South London) and will be competing against Clubs from across the South West, London and South Wales.

Dilys Bayes, President of Eastbourne Speaker’s Club, said: “We are thrilled that a member of our club will be representing the South East of England in the next stage of competition.

“This is an immense achievement and members will be supporting Fern every step of the way.”

If you are interested in developing your speaking and leadership skills and would like to find out more about the programme Eastbourne Speakers’ Club offers, visit www.eastbournespeakersclub.co.uk.