Local people star in revolutionary project

Local characters have been immortalised in a series of impressive photos that are now adorning the walls of the Palace Bar on the seafront.

The large photos are based on famous paintings depicting the era of the American War of Independence and displayed in gilded frames.

Palace Bars, Hastings: photos in the back bar of the American Revolution but featuring local people in them. SUS-170130-125637001

They represent the pub’s proximity to the America Ground area.

The photos are the work of talented professional photographer Paddy Boyle. For the past few years Paddy has produced the much talked about calendar for the Nelson pub, in the Old Town, which features locals in famous scenes such as The Death of Nelson and Da Vinci’s Last Supper.

Paddy is rightly proud of his latest series, some of which took many takes, at locations around the town, and a great deal of post-editing.

Perhaps the most striking is a giant landscape of ‘Washington Crossing the Delaware’ which was shot on the beach and features boat-loads of familiar faces, including sculptor Leigh Dyer, who created the winkle sculpture on Winkle Island.

Other pictures are ‘The Spirit of 76’, shot on the Ladies Parlour, on the West Hill,; ‘Betsy Ross’ and King George III.

But as well as celebrating the America Ground and local characters, the huge photos have a hidden purpose.

Palace landlord Bob Tipler, who commissioned the work, said: “They actually act as sound baffles in the back bar. The room is used for music and film screenings and the photos are very effective at deadening the echo.

“I am really pleased with what Paddy came up with, He has done an amazing job.”

