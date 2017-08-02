Local NCS group arranges charity fundraising day

A National Citizen Service (NCS) group of 15-16 year olds, The Incredibles, is volunteering for 720 hours over the next fortnight to raise funds for the Dragonflies Bereavement Service, based locally in St Leonards.

In order to raise both money and awareness for this service, tailored to 5-18 year olds who have suffered from a loss, The Incredibles will be organising a fundraising day at Egerton Park in Bexhill on Tuesday 8th August, from 11.30 AM until 4 PM. There will be a multitude of activities taking place, such as face painting, sponge throwing and a bake sale. All of the funds raised will go towards the charity.

The Incredibles have chosen the Dragonflies because it is close to their hearts and has supported them in times of need.

April Clemett, 16 said: “The charity is important to me because while I was grieving for my grandma, this service provided both support and guidance to help me through such a difficult period.”

Any donations would be greatly appreciated, as well as following the Facebook page: NCS Dragonflies Social Project.