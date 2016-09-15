Local choirs come together for a special musical event

A unique, one-off musical event involving seven choirs is taking place in Hastings on September 24 as part of ROOT1066 Festival of Contemporary Art.

Clash is inspired by the Battle of Hastings and is one of the 950th anniversary events.

The event, produced by Barefoot Opera takes place at the atrium of Sussex Coast College, Hastings, at 4.30pm and 7.30pm.

Poets and spoken word artists have collaborated with composers from across the South East to create a musical ‘tapestry’ of completely new choral commissions responding to the Bayeux Tapestry’s narration of the great Battle of 1066.

Each of the seven choirs – over 250 voices in total - will be performing a unique piece, whilst the internationally renowned composer Orlando Gough, eminent in working with community choirs, and expert in bringing together different voice types, has composed an ambitious new piece especially for the event: this will be performed by all seven choirs singing together.

Jenny Miller, of Barefoot Opera, said: “‘Hastings has a wide number of fantastic and diverse choirs, but never before have they all performed together.

“The idea was to draw them all together under the same roof and have them sing completely new music.”

Students from the College have worked to produce several massive painted backdrops.

The poets involved include Jill Fricker, Frances Viner, Antony Mair, and Anne Rouse.

Tickets are available from www.barefootopera.com/tickets and cost £7/£5 concessions.

