Local choir set the tone for charity

Bexhill’s Treble Clefs Ladies Community Choir, who have raised hundreds of pounds for charity, performed at the St Michael’s Hospice 30th Anniversary, Big Sing concert, held at St John’s Church, St Leonards on Sea, last Saturday (October 28).

The day long event, featured twenty local choirs. In the evening a massed choir sang the Messiah led by Marcio of Hastings Philharmonic.

The Treble Clefs performing at the St Michael's Hospice Big Sing

Runners up in their section at the Hastings International Musical Festival in March, the Treble Clefs have, to date, raised more than £1,000 for charity this year. Their Summer Spectacular, held at St Augustine’s Church, Bexhill in July, raised £800. Proceeds were divided between Parkinson’s UK and the Dame Vera Lynn Children’s Charity.

Recently, the Choir supported ‘Voices on Sea’, a three choir performance at St Barnabas church which also featured Rother Choir and Jacs Choir. Keith Richardson, Treble Clefs musical director, conducted all three choirs in the Finale involving over 90 voices and an orchestra in what Keith describes as a truly memorable evening of music, adding: “I’m really proud of what the ladies have achieved this year. Wherever they sing they deliver a quality performance and it was no surprise to me when they received an involuntary standing ovation at the St Michael’s Hospice Big Sing.”

The Treble Clefs will be adding their voices to the community singing at the Bexhill Royal British Legion Remembrance service at the War Memorial, Marina on Sunday, November 12. 11am.

Their Christmas Concert will be at St John the Evangelist Church, Upper Church Road, Hollington, December 7. 7.30pm.