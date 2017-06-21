Local businesses back lifeboat restoration

Local businesses came together to play a vital role in the year-long project which has seen a former Hastings lifeboat restored to its former glory.

Among businesses who played an important role were Broxbourne Plant, Trade Paints, Littlewood, Parker Building Supplies, Skinners Sheds and French’s skip hire.

They were praised for their efforts by Hastings Mayor Judy Rogers, while Dee Day White, of the Lifeboat Trust, said: “We could not have done this without their generosity and hard work.”

The boat, known as the Ghost of Dunkirk, in recognition of her war-time efforts, was hauled to her display site on Saturday in a procession through the Old Town. She can now be seen and admired at the dry-dock by Market Cross, opposite All Saints Church, where many of her former crew-members were christened and married.

