Local bars get in the spirit of National Black Cat Month

October is National Black Cat Month and local bars are getting in the spirit of things, selling Black Cat Cocktails to help raise awareness and funds for Bluebell Ridge Cat Rehoming Centre, Hastings.

The event is held to raise awareness of the many beautiful black cats in animal shelters that have to wait longer to be adopted due to the colour of their fur.

The Black Cat cocktail, which contains cherry brandy, coke, cranberry juice and vodka, will be available to buy at The Black Cat Pub & Grill, St Leonards, The Clown, Hastings and The Stag, Hastings Old Town until October 31.

All venues will give a donation for each Black Cat Cocktail to Bluebell Ridge who are owned and operated by Sussex East and Hastings branch of the RSPCA.

Nikki Hawes, Income Generation and Marketing Officer for Bluebell Ridge, says there are many superstitions associated with black cats which stops some people from adopting them. “There are many times when our black cats have been overlooked purely because of their colour. All cats deserve the chance of a better life and we are really grateful to all of the venues that are supporting our work.”

For more information out or to view the black cats looking for new homes at Bluebell Ridge, visit: www.bluebellridge.org.uk