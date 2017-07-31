Lions Club have a new President

The Lion’s Club of Hastings held their annual election of President recently.

It sees Val Vint taking over the reins from Andrew Colthurst.

Outgoing President Andrew Colthurst said: “This year has been an incredible year supporting individuals and organisations that have needed our assistance.

“We have hosted a number of successful event’s such as the Annual Charity Golf Day in support of St Michaels Hospice and the very successful and high profile Hastings Half Marathon that eventually raised an out standing £120,000 for local good causes.”

The new President Val Vint said: “I am looking forward to my presidency this year as 2017 is the centennial year for Lion’s International and as such we have a full calendar of events to host and attend.

“I will be ably supported by my Vice President Lord Brett McLean.”

The Lion’s Club of Hastings forms part of an international humanitarian organisation who’s aim is to support the community.

Hastings Lions Club were first chartered in 1969.

From 2014 - 15 they donated £25,000 to national and international good causes and £60,000 to local organisations, charities and good causes.

Andrew Colthurst is pictured above presenting the President’s Chain of office to his replacement Val Vint.

