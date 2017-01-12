Life saving defibrillator installed in Old Town

1066 Community First Responders have installed a new public access defibrillator outside the Jenny Lind pub in the Old Town this week.

The life saving machine will be available 24 hours a day and was made possible by a donation from Senlac Rotary Club.

The First Responders would like to thank the Jenny Lind for agreeing to be its home and Vince from JS Fire Protection for installing it at no cost.

Old Town councillor James Bacon said: “This is excellent news. Well done to everyone for the hard work and fund raising.

“I am really keen to see more of these defibrillators in the Old Town and seafront area.”

For more information on 1066 Country First Responders visit their Facebook page.

