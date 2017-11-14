Search

Lidl recalls snacks over allergy fears

Product warning
Lidl is recalling three varieties of its Alesto Snacking Pockets because the labelling is not in English.

This means the product is a possible health risk for anyone who has an allergy to cashew nuts, almonds or hazelnuts, and/or a sensitivity to sulphite dioxide/sulphites.

The affected products, all in 25g packs, are:

Alesto - Summertime Strawberry & Nut (Seriously Berry). Allergen: Cashew nuts

Crunchy Seed & Nut. Allergen: Cashew nuts, almonds

Alesto - Golden Fruit & Nut. Allergen: Sulphur dioxide, hazelnuts

The company have advised anyone having purchased the items to return them to the store from where they were bought for a full refund.