Lex loses the dreadlocks for Hastings charity

A mother-of-two had all of her long dreadlocks shaved off in aid of charity.

Lex Coan, 28, from Hastings, undertook the feat on Friday (January 20) to raise money for Charity for Kids.

Lex Coan before her dreadlocks were removed SUS-170123-112544001

She has already raised more than £700 for the charity, which helps sick and disabled children and their families throughout 1066 Country.

Lex said: “It took two-and-a-half years to grow my dreadlocks. I love my dreadlocks and worked so hard on them. I’ve basically gone through a journey with them and had to have so much patience with them. I decided to shave them off, in order to raise as much money as I can for local children who really need that extra help because life is tough for them.”

Lex had her dreadlocks shaved off at Creations hair salon in Fernside, St Leonards.

She said it took 45 minutes from start to finish.

Lex said: “I’m always thinking on what I can do to raise money for good causes, ways of pushing me out of my comfort zone.”

Lex has raised money for refugees in Calais, and even drove there to take supplies to them.

She has also slept in a cardboard box overnight, to raise money for homeless people in town, and also volunteers with Age UK, all while organising a support group in her children’s school for parents with children who have special educational needs.

Lex also spent Christmas Day helping out and celebrating the festive season with the charity Surviving Christmas, which supplies hampers to hard-up families and runs a two-day event on Christmas Day and Boxing Day for the lonely and homeless.

If anyone would like to donate toward’s Lex’s cause for Charity for Kids, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/dreadsbegone.

