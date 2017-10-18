Learn some tricks of living life well and for less at church’s free course

People on low incomes in Hastings are set to benefit from a free local church course that teaches the tricks of living well for less.

Calvert Memorial Methodist Church, Hastings, has become one of the first in the UK to train with charity Christians Against Poverty (CAP) to offer CAP Life Skills.

Elaine Lee, CAP life skills manager says the course, which runs for eight-weeks, gives people the confidence and decision-making skills to live well, look after themselves and feel positive, even on a low income.

“It’s a series of lovely, relaxed sessions,” she said. “We’ll be looking at lifting the pressure to spend and sharing some great practical tips to help us take control of our money and make it go further.

“We’ll also be doing a big section on making good food so we can help our families stay healthy on a budget.

“Towards the end of the course, we’ll spend some time on helping relationships – as these have had a big impact on how we treat our finances.”

Elaine says the pilot course had been a great success and that one attendee had said the best thing about CAP Life Skills was ‘making new friends, learning about money and making good plans’.

Elaine added: “Most of all, it will be time to share what works and what doesn’t, both as a group and one-to-one, and give each other encouragement to do things better.

“It will be some of those key things you wished they had taught you at school, but didn’t.”

Christians Against Poverty is a charity that gives free help to everyone regardless of age, gender, faith or background. Starting 20 years ago, it first offered debt counselling and now offers a range of help to tens of thousands of people in hardship across the UK every year.

The courses take place at Calvert Memorial Church, on the corner of Calvert Road and Mount Pleasant Road, Hastings on Wednesdays 10.30am-12noon.

For further information call Elaine on 07932 890871 or email elainelee@capuk.org

Visit: https://capuk.org