Leaders H&B aim to wrap up year with home wins

Hastings & Bexhill Rugby Club is targeting a pair of victories in its final two games of 2016 to top the table at Christmas.

H&B will host eighth-placed Sittingbourne tomorrow (Saturday) and bottom club Snowdown CW next weekend seeking to consolidate their current five-point lead at the Kent One summit.

“We’ll be looking for good results on both occasions and then we can chill out for a week or so over Christmas,” said head coach Chris Brooks.

“We’re always quietly confident, but never complacent about it. There’s always the spectre of a giant-killing effort by a club.”

As they approach the midway point in their league campaign, H&B will be keen to hit straight back after suffering their first defeat last time out, albeit only just in a 13-12 loss away to third-placed Old Williamsonians two weeks ago.

“There was disappointment across the board after the last game, in which they didn’t play badly,” added Brooks. “Just a couple of bits and pieces that could’ve been done a bit differently in retrospect.”

H&B received a walkover through to the quarter-finals of the London & SE Junior Vase after Beccehamian, who they were due to host in round three last weekend, conceded the game due to the absence of a front row.

* Rye Rugby Club is determined to make a long journey worthwhile with a victory tomorrow.

The New Roaders will make the 160-mile plus round trip to Midhurst gunning for their second away win of the Sussex Division Two season.

Rye coach Jeremy Nobbs said: "Availability is good. We've got around about 17 people, which is a fantastic outcome given we're going all the way to Midhurst. I think it's one of those things where everybody's desperate to get a proper win rather than a walkover."

Rye are eighth in the table with four wins from their opening 10 matches, two of which have been as a result of opponents conceding. They trail Midhurst by six points and two places.

"They're a similar sort of club to us; they have their challenges as well," continued Nobbs. "It's a game we can win, but it's a long journey and the problem is shaking off the fatigue of the journey and getting ourselves ready for the game without a lot of time to do it."

After being fixtureless last weekend and receiving a walkover a fortnight ago, tomorrow's clash will be Rye's first for three weeks.

"Whatever happens we've got to put in a performance," added Nobbs. "We're missing a few people away, but we've still got a decent side out and we've got the firepower to win."

