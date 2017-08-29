Lazing on a sunny afternoon....

Another scorcher of a fundraiser took place last Sunday with the Rotary Club of Senlac’s annual Jazz Picnic raising more than £1,000 for local good causes.

The event, held at the spectacular Westfield Lane, St Leonards garden of Rotarian Pat Connor and his wife, Judy, on Bank Holiday Sunday (August 27) attracted around two hundred visitors.

The Victory Sisters and vintage car

Pat says it was a great day for a picnic. “Following the disappointment of last year’s cancellation, the weather turned up trumps (although not quite as hot as the day of the Classic Car Show!) it was a perfect day for a picnic,” he said.

“Excellent music was provided by the Excelsior Vintage Jazz Band and the ever and increasingly popular Victory Sisters.

“The Brolly Parade was highly successful with nearly a hundred people taking part in the parade.

“The sound of bottles being popped, glasses clinking and cups and plates rattling as the audience picnicked complemented the music throughout the afternoon.”

Profits from the event will be distributed through the Rotary Club of Senlac’s trust fund to, amongst other good causes, the Hastings and Bexhill Junior Rugby Club.

Pat, Judy, Marcia Bryant who organised the catering and Chris Folley who ran the raffle ensured that everyone who attended had a great afternoon out and more than £1,000 was raised for local good causes.

For more information about Rotary, contact Senlac Rotary Secretary, Mike Styles, on 01424 843955 or visit the web-site at: www.senlacrotary.org.

The club normally meets each Wednesday evening at the Cooden Beach Hotel.