Last chance to join Question Time audience

There is still chance to join the audience for BBC’s Question Time, which will be filming in Hastings later today (Thursday, June 29).

The show, hosted by David Dimbleby, will be filmed at the Hastings Centre on The Ridge and will be screened on BBC1 at 10.45pm.

This week’s panel will feature Conservative MP Liam Fox, Labour MP Stella Creasy, Zanny Minton Beddoes of The Economist, Kerry-Anne Mendoza, editor-in-chief of The Canary, and LBC radio presenter Nick Ferrari.

