Landlords fined for failing to get license

Hastings Borough Council says it continues to keep up the pressure on rogue landlords operating in town.

The selective licensing scheme has been running for more than two years but there are still a number of landlords who have failed to apply for their licences.

At Hastings Magistrates court on Friday, November 16, four cases of unlicensed properties were heard with the landlords found guilty in every instance – two pleaded guilty and two cases were proven in their absence.

Mohammed Astak Choudhury of St Leonards Road, London, pleaded guilty to renting out the ground floor flat of 18 Bohemia Road, St Leonards. This property was required to be licensed under the Housing Act 2004, but was not licensed and received a fine of £50, costs of £432 and a victim surcharge of £30.

Ross Woodgate of Baxendale Street, London, pleaded guilty to renting out the basement flat at 5B St Margaret’s Road, St Leonards. This property was also required to be licensed under the Housing Act 2004 but was also not licensed and he also received a fine of £50, costs of £432 and a victim surcharge of £30.

Mary Jean Attwood of Rannoch Street, Glasgow, was found guilty in her absence of renting out the ground floor at 27 Magdalen Road, St Leonards. This property was required to be licensed under the Housing Act 2004 but was not licensed and she received a fine of £220, costs of £432 and a victim surcharge of £30.

Hassan Abdelhadi of Ivy House Lane, Hastings, was found guilty in his absence of renting out 6 Newgate Road, St Leonards. This property was required to be licensed under the Housing Act 2004 but was not licensed and he received a fine of £220, costs of £432 and a victim surcharge of £30.

Cllr Andy Batsford, Hastings Borough Council’s lead member for housing, said: “We have licenced more than 6,000 properties since the start of the scheme, so a vast number of landlords are aware of their responsibilities.

“There are still a number of landlords who do not keep up to date on their requirements with regards to renting out their properties; or worse, are deliberately avoiding licensing.

“It is disappointing that the team are still finding cases of unlicensed properties but these prosecutions highlight that we will continue to seek out unlicensed landlords.”

Visit https://www.hastings.gov.uk/housing/improvement/selective_licensing_scheme/introduction/ for more information on the scheme.