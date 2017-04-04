Landlord fined over license in first council prosecution

Hastings Borough Council has successfully prosecuted a landlord for failing to licence his property under the selective licensing scheme for private rented homes.

Since October 2015, privately rented homes must be licensed under the selective licencing scheme in seven wards of the borough.

The aim of the scheme is to improve conditions, management standards and tenancy practices in the private rented sector to ensure that properties have a positive impact on the area and reduce anti-social behaviour.

HBC says that contrary to section 95(1) of the Housing Act 2004, Faruk Pandor of Mildenhall Road, London, failed as a landlord to licence Flat 9, Sea House, George Street, between 26 October 2015 and 10 January 2017.

A spokesperson for the council said Mr Pandor did not attend Hastings Magistrates Court on March 24 and despite licensing the property prior to the court case, he was proven guilty in absence and fined £440 with £432 costs and a £44 victim surcharge.

This is the first time the council have successfully prosecuted a landlord for not having a selective licence.

The local authority says it takes a pro-active approach on unlicensed properties and hinted that this prosecution may not be the last.

Since the scheme launched in 2015, the council have received almost 6,000 applications, which shows that many responsible landlords understand the need to licence.

For more information about the council’s selective licencing scheme, visit http://www.hastings.gov.uk/selectivelicensing/

