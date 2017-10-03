Search

Kinetic arts, workshops and more at Zoom exhibit

editorial image

The ‘Lumen and Cleland’s Kinetic Emporium’ exhibition will be held at Zoom Arts Gallery, Warrior Square Station, St Leonards, October 16-22.

The exhibit will showcase Mobile Arts, Musical Arts, and Marble Run’s by local artists Sheryl Hall and Susan Cleland. There will also be a free workshop for children and families to create their own Kinetic Sand, Fluorescent Potions and Praxinoscope Animations to take home on the day.

Susan said: “I hope this exhibition will appeal to both adults and children. It has been fun to do, and I hope it will be fun to see.”

Sheryl added: “I love kinetic arts and am drawn to musical boxes whenever I see them. I tried to incorporate what I see as ‘Beauty’’ with a particular musical tune for my creations in this exhibit.” www.zoomarts.co.uk