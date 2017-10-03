Kinetic arts, workshops and more at Zoom exhibit

The ‘Lumen and Cleland’s Kinetic Emporium’ exhibition will be held at Zoom Arts Gallery, Warrior Square Station, St Leonards, October 16-22.

The exhibit will showcase Mobile Arts, Musical Arts, and Marble Run’s by local artists Sheryl Hall and Susan Cleland. There will also be a free workshop for children and families to create their own Kinetic Sand, Fluorescent Potions and Praxinoscope Animations to take home on the day.

Susan said: “I hope this exhibition will appeal to both adults and children. It has been fun to do, and I hope it will be fun to see.”

Sheryl added: “I love kinetic arts and am drawn to musical boxes whenever I see them. I tried to incorporate what I see as ‘Beauty’’ with a particular musical tune for my creations in this exhibit.” www.zoomarts.co.uk