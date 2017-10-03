Kids get fit with local sports project

A group of local children are celebrating after being awarded for Comic Relief funded sport achievements.

Hastings support charity Education Futures Trust (EFT) has been involved in a project this year designed to improve the wellbeing of local children through engagement in physical activity.

Simone Brookes and yougsters with their Young Leader Award certificates at Hollington Skate Park.

Adam Ransome, one of EFT’s Learning coaches, says Sport for Change is a ten week course aimed at improving the fitness and health of children aged 8-16, funded by Comic Relief. “The sessions offer a variety of physical activities to suit all,” he said. “They are held at venues across Hastings and include football, cricket, tennis, table tennis, rounders, Uni–hockey, stoolball, netball and basketball.”

The recent Sport for Change sessions ended in September, and a group of young people from the course celebrated their sporting achievements by receiving Young Leader Award certificates at events in Alexandra Park and Hollington Skate Park. Adam added: “Certificates were awarded to the youngsters for their participation in sports and team games, for consistent attendance, supporting other young people and showing leadership skills.

“As well as improving confidence and well-being, the course looks to encourage young leaders by offering awards and the option to help lead activities.”

Further ten week Sport for Change sessions will run from October 10, at Hollington Youth Centre, 3.45–5.15pm, and October 11 at The Firs, Elphinstone Road, 4-5.30pm. Each session is free to free to attend. Advance booking is required.

To find out more call Adam on 01424 722241 or visit: www.educationfuturestrust.org.