Kids camp raises hundreds for Leo

A kids summer camp has raised more than £1,000 to help a Hastings toddler walk.

The 1066 Kids Club held a special party at the end of its summer holiday camp to raise funds for Leo Leyland, whose family is trying to accumulate £70,000 to send the three-year-old to America for surgery to help him walk.

The 1066 Kids Club ran a Futsal/Football camp alongside its usual summer holiday camp. Every child had a goodie bag which they decorated and on arrival, they were all given a white paper plate to decorate and then transfer to china plates, which they were allowed to keep. Designs ranged from futsal to butterflies, trees, owls, friends and family.

The camps then spilt and the futsal camp went outside to learn from Sussex Futsal head coach and ex-England player Jimmy Elford, and Sussex Futsal player and coach and South England player Jordan Astell.

The summer camp enjoyed street dancing and then a cheerleading lesson with Sarah Webber from Phoenix Flyers and Phoenix Stars Academy. The children were taught amazing stunts and put their skills on show in a final performance alongside the Phoenix Flyers.

After lunch, everyone enjoyed a children’s yoga session and face painting with Wriggles and Giggles.

A fire engine arrived afterwards and children got to learn all about the equipment on the engine.

A bouncy castle was donated by Lucy Lou’s Soft Play and a disco was donated by BD Music and Light.

At the end of the night, the much-loved Talent Show took place, with Leo attending as a special guest.

The day raised an incredible £1,066 for the Leyland family’s fund.

Visit www.treeofhope.org.uk/leos-story-help-leo-to-walk for more information on Leo Leyland.

Visit www.1066kidsclub.co.uk for details of the club.

