Kickboxing club members to star in BBC gangster drama

Members of a local kickboxing club are set to feature as extras on a hit BBC Two television drama.

Hastings Kickboxing Academy owner Carl Denne travelled up to Liverpool a few months ago with members Dan Wright, Taz Almony and Sophie North, to film scenes for the upcoming fourth series of Peaky Blinders.

The show is a gangster family epic set in 1919 Birmingham and centred on a gang who sew razor blades in the peaks of their caps.

Carl, Dan and Taz were recruited to play boxers, while Sophie adopted the role of a Peaky girl.

Carl said: “To be honest, we were happy just to be in the background and take it all in, watch all the actors do their thing and see how it all goes down. I have to say I have a new respect for all actors and everyone involved – up at 4:30am, make up, hair and wardrobe all starts at 5:30am. After three plus hours of preparation, filming started and continued through till 7/8pm… then do it all again the next day.

“Although we can’t say too much due to the filming and giving out spoilers, the Peaky sets were amazing and all staff were happy and buzzing on what little sleep they have had. It’s been filmed to the finest detail and I feel extremely honoured to be apart of it and cant wait to watch it all later in the year

“We couldn’t have asked for more, acting alongside the cast, being involved closely in a few scenes with the likes of Cillian Murphy, Paul Anderson and Helen McCrory.

“Although we have done a few little bits of filming here and there, this is by far the biggest opportunity we have ever had and looking forward to watching season four with everyone later on this year.”

