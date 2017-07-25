Kayakers all at sea for kids’ charity

A Pier to Pier Kayak challenge has raised £4,000 for local Charity for Kids.

Last weekend saw a full fleet of twelve local residents take part in a Pier to Pier (Eastbourne to Hastings) challenge in a kayaks, organised by Epic Life, in aid of Charity for Kids.

Some of the Pier to Pier kayak team prior to setting off

Established in 2011, Charity for Kids provides help for disabled, sick and terminally ill children and their families across Hastings and Rother. It helps children and their families with specialised equipment that is either not available via the health services or comes with a very high costs, which is not always possible.

Jay Wootten, Chairman of Charity for Kids says the committee of volunteers work with the community to fundraise to support the many applications they received on a monthly basis. “We were approached by Cliff at Epic Life with this challenge and we didn’t know if anyone would be interested,” he said. “It was therefore great to see the team that set out from Eastbourne pier last Saturday morning ending up at Hastings pier at lunchtime.”

Cliff Meaden, Epic Life, says he was delighted with how the teams performed in the unique challenge. “Everyone involved was really impressed with the determination they showed through training and the amazing effort they displayed completing the challenge in some tough weather conditions.

“To hear that an amazing £4,000 has been raised is brilliant, and we are delighted that we have played our part in making a difference to children locally.”

For more information on Charity for Kids visit the website at: www.charityforkids.co.uk