Join the nation’s biggest first aid lesson

Young people across Sussex will soon participate in the nation’s biggest first aid lesson.

St John Ambulance, a first aid charity who offer training, is calling on primary schools across the area to get involved.

Dr Ranj will be sharing stories and giving demonstrations on first aid

The Big First Aid Lesson,on Friday November 3, will included demonstrations and real life stories.

Pupils will also be given the opportunity to ask questions.

BAFTA winning Secret Life of Boys star, Reece Buttery, will host the hour long programme.

He says: “As a St John Ambulance cadet, I’ve seen fisrt-hand how important first aid can be in an emergency.

“We know schools are time-pressed but the Big First Aid Lesson Live is free, easy to join, and could help save a life.

“We hope teachers everywhere sign their classes up and get involved.”

The session will be streamed live online allowing teachers an opportunity to learn and engage with the students too.