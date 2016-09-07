Jimmy Cauty's nationwide ADP Riot Tour rolls into Hastings

A major new cutting-edge art exhibition has, literally, rolled into Hastings.

A 40ft grafitti-daubed shipping container arrived in town on Tuesday evening (September 6) which is full of nightmarish miniature cityscapes created by former KLF member and self-proclaimed outsider artist Jimmy Cauty. The exhibition will be at the Stade Open Space until September 12th and will then go to Ore until September 19th. https://jamescauty.com/news/

