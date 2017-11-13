Jess is pretty in pink for walk to support the Little Princess Trust

Jess Skilton of St Leonards recently completed a 5.5K walk in aid of the Little Princess Trust, a charity that provides real hair wigs to children who have lost their hair through cancer treatment or other illnesses.

Jess, an office administrator in Sussex Beds’ Hailsham store, dressed in pink for the Princess Walk which followed a route from Bexhill Sailing Club to Hastings Old Town.

She was joined on the walk by her friend Catherine Hills and scores of other people to complete the family-friendly event on Sunday October 22.

Together, Jess and Catherine raised £180 in sponsorship money for the Little Princess Trust.

Jess, said: “The Little Princess Trust does amazing work and I was really keen to support the walk.

“It was a great atmosphere on the morning, although it was extremely windy – Storm Brian had swept through the day before.

“Fortunately, I managed to complete the walk without a single blister - must have been the lucky pink trainers!”

Steve Pickering, Managing Director of Sussex Beds said, “We are so proud of Jess, her fundraising efforts, and her all-round achievement.

“Little Princess Trust is a wonderful charity to support, and we would like to congratulate Jess and all those who took part in the walk.”

To find out more about the Little Princess Trust and its work, visit their website www.littleprincesses.org.uk.

For more information on Sussex Beds, visit their website www.sussexbedcentre.co.uk.