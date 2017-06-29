Jerwood Gallery joins national arts portfolio

The Jerwood Gallery is in line to receive a huge cash boost after it was selected to join Arts Council England’s (ACE) National Portfolio.

ACE announced its funding decisions in East Sussex this week, with the Jerwood Gallery set to receive £400,000 over four years from 2018 to 2022.

The gallery is one of three news additions to ACE’s National Portfolio, which consolidates and builds on much of the work done by arts and cultural organisations.

Liz Gilmore, director of Jerwood Gallery, said: “We are thrilled to be joining the National Portfolio from April 2018. It is a significant step forward in the gallery’s development and its contribution to the regeneration of Hastings.

“We look forward to working further with Jerwood Foundation and now also with Arts Council England and Hastings Borough Council, to build a strong future.”

Cllr Kim Forward, deputy leader of Hastings Borough Council and lead member for regeneration and culture, said: “This is excellent news for the Jerwood Gallery, and for Hastings.

“I am especially pleased that this funding will enable the Jerwood Gallery to work more closely with the local community, strengthening their local links.”

Hedley Swain, area director for South East, Arts Council England, said: “This is an exceptionally strong portfolio of organisations delivering great arts and cultural experiences to audiences throughout the East and South East of England. Our investment will support inventive, pioneering arts organisations, a range of museums and arts activity in libraries. It will reach into more places than ever before, providing more people of all ages and backgrounds with the opportunity to participate in the arts – inspiring them as artists, as audiences, or as a mix of both.

“We are delighted to be making an increased investment in East Sussex with some exciting new organisations joining the portfolio. All of our National Portfolio organisations will play an essential role in reaching more people, developing local, national and international talent, and making where they’re based great places to live, work and visit.”

The De La Warr Pavilion was awarded £2,033,720 over the same four-year period. Project Art Works, based in Hastings, is also in line for funding to the tune of £598,704 over four years.

