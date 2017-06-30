Jeremy Corbyn to visit Hastings

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn is to speak at a political rally in Hastings tomorrow (Saturday).

The Labour Party today confirmed that Mr Corbyn will be in the town to hold a 'general election-style rally'.

Further details of the event have not yet been made public.

Mr Corbyn is expected to say: “I am proud to be here today in Hastings where you came within a whisker - 346 votes - of painting the town red and electing Peter Chowney as a Labour MP.

“Labour gained seats across the country at the last general election, in every region and nation of Britain.

“Labour is no longer just the Official Opposition, we are a government in waiting. It is not good enough for politicians – including your MP the Home Secretary – to praise the police, firefighters and NHS staff when they respond to horrific incidents like the recent terrorist attacks or the Grenfell Tower fire, and then vote to make them worse off again year after year.

“This is what happened in parliament this week. Nurses in our hospitals have had a real terms pay cut of 14 percent under this government and some are even having to use food banks. Yet the government refused to back our calls to lift the public sector pay cap and recruit more police and firefighters.

“You can’t keep our communities safe on the cheap. When you cut over 20,000 police officers, over 11,000 firefighters, and leave our hospitals in record deficit having to cut back on services.

“We have to change our economic system so that it works for the many, not just a few.”