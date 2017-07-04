Jazz festival raises £3,800 for good causes

Good weather and large crowds saw the first two day Hastings Jazz and Blues Fest being a great success and raising £3,800 for local charities and good causes.

It was put on by the Hastings Winkle Club and the atmosphere around the supporting Pubs and the Stade Open Space was fantastic.

Hastings Blues and Jazz Festival 2017 SUS-170407-113621001

“With Mike Raxworthy putting together a great line up of big names from the Jazz and Blues scene appearing on the Stade over the two days, it was a first for Hastings.

Saturday afternoon was headed by Jazz legend Herbie Flowers, and the Mike Hatchard Band, the evening was topped by The Liane Carroll Band, sponsored by Stade Saturdays.

Sunday started with a Jazz Breakfast supplied by Andy of the EHSAA, who also supplied the BBQ throughout the weekend. Entertainment was by the brilliant twenty-piece Band, The Invicta Jazz Orchestra.

The day which included the brilliant Tony O Malley Band was completed by a terrific performance by The tom Fitzpatrick Band.

The crowds were kept well refreshed by the FILO Pub which provided the Bar over the two days.

Organiser Garry Fellows said: “A problem arose just prior to the start of the event when our security company let us down at the last moment. Fortunately, a call to Ali of local Security services AAG, got us back on track. With less than a few hours notice he pulled in staff to cover the whole event including night cover. He truly was a knight in shining armour, without him we would not have been able to go ahead.”

Winkle Club chairman Richard Reed said: “This truly was a good weekend and all credit to the Events and Promotion Team, who organised the weekend, and thanks.

