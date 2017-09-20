It’s a Knockout event raises more than £700 for charity

An ‘It’s a Knockout’ event held at St Paul’s Academy, St Leonards last Saturday (September 16) raised more than £700 for two local charities.

Twelve teams took part in six fun games, battling it out on the Academy’s playing field.

Event organiser Tim Hodgson says everyone had a lot of fun from start to finish. “We all had a fantastic day,” he said.

““The best fancy dress went to the Flinstones team who actually came runners up overall as well.

“The winners were Team 247.

“It was all in aid of the Sara Lee Trust and Friends of Fia and the day was put on by Knockout Challenge. We raised around £700!

“The event was kindly sponsored by 247 Transport and Wealden Ambulance Services with support from Tech Event, Bouncy Monkeys and Wriggles and Giggles.

“Special thanks to St. Paul’s for the venue and Nikki Hodgson for organising this and to the sponsors and all involved.”

“Everyone had a great day.”

Fundraising Manager at The Sara Lee Trust, Maria Gonet praised Tim and his family for their fundraising efforts on behalf of the charity.

“Tim and his family and friends have supported the Trust for a number of years,” she said. “This has been achieved by way taking part in the London Marathon, various treks and climbs, It’s A knockout Challenges, quizzes, lunch events and have raised over £12,500 for the Trust.

“We are delighted that the It’s A knockout event was a success and really appreciate Tim’s continued support.”

Anyone who would like to get involved in next years It’s A Knockout event is asked to contact Tim via email at: on hodgeysmail@yahoo.co.uk