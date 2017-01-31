Isaac sets the pace in county finals..

Students from the Hastings Academy travelled to Waterfall playing fields, Brighton for the annual Sussex schools’ cross-country finals on Wednesday January 18.

Events manager Ann Bourne says the students faced a tough course that included challenging hill sections and fast downhill corners. “In the year 9 boys race the academy were extremely proud to witness our own Isaac Elam win a tough race and be crowned Sussex Champion,” she said. “The race started at a hectic pace and he managed to avoid trouble with over 140 runners battling for position on the first lap. After 1000m he found himself in second place behind the current East Sussex champion.

“With the finishing line closing in on both runners, Isaac made his move with 400m to go and took the lead to the elation of the watching crowd. He kept this increase in pace all the way to the line and was crowned Sussex Champion. Isaac will now represent the Sussex team in the English Schools Championships in Norfolk.

“The other members of the team also ran extremely well in the conditions and finished strongly in their races. “Hannah Blomfield just missed out on county selection by ten places and has made great improvements following a year of injuries. Izzy Foot and Ashley Kingshott both ran well in their races and should be proud of their performances.”