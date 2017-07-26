Invitation to join Mayor’s picnic in St Leonards

The Mayor of Hastings Cllr Judy Rogers is leading a community picnic as part of the St Leonards ‘Gardens Full of Cultural Delights’ on August 13, 1-5pm.

The event, at St Leonard’s Gardens, Maze Hill, West Ascent, will be an opportunity to join together, share food, thoughts and time as part of the ‘Gardens full of Cultural Delights’ event. Entry is free. Everyone is welcome and invited to take a picnic. Refreshments, entertainment and information about local community groups will be available. Hastings Borough Council’s ‘Play Hastings’ team will offer play activities for children. Cllr Rogers said: “The idea of the picnic is to reflect on the very troubled and difficult times for many in London and Manchester recently, as seen in the number of Condolence Books and the One Minute’s Silences we have held. I decided to lead an event that demonstrates the community ethos of ‘One Hastings Many Voices’”.