Invitation to join Christmas Quiz

Bluebell Ridge cat rehoming centre extend a warm invitation to join them at their festive Christmas Quiz Night at Walkers Cocktail Bar, 48, Robertson Street, Hastings on Tuesday, November 28 at 7pm.

The event is being held to help raise funds for local cats in need and Bluebell Ridge manager Myra Grove says it will be an entertaining night with fun rounds for everyone. “Our quiz nights are always really good fun,” she said.

“Maximum team size is six and there will be a prize for the winning team. If you haven’t got a team of people to come with, the charity will find you a team with other friendly animal lovers.

“Whether you’re a general knowledge genius, a music maestro or stupendous at sport - you’re guaranteed to have a great time.”

Places must be booked in advance. Tickets £3 per person and are available from Bluebell Ridge, Chowns Hill, Hastings. Reserve by calling 01424 752121 or email: bluebellridge@outlook.com

All profits from the night will go towards helping the animals in the centre’s care. Bluebell Ridge is owned and operated by the Sussex East and Hastings branch of the RSPCA. It is a separate charity within the national body and is entirely self-financing Each year the branch has to raise more than £150,000 to keep the cattery open.

For more information visit the website at: www.bluebellridge.org.uk