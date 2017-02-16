Inspiring young pair recognised

Two inspiring young volunteers have been chosen as joint winners of this month’s Outstanding Young Person of the Month Award.

Huda Caglayan and George Palmer, both aged 17, have been involved in numerous events, including planning and organising the first ever Hastings Pride last year. They also helped with two events for mental health and White Ribbon, which aims to educate and raise awareness of violence against women.

The pair also organised the Hastings Youth awards, which attracted more than 400 people, and helped launch the Hastings Youth Grant in December.

The teenagers, who attend Sussex Coast College Hastings, were nominated for the award by Emile Tambeh, community cohesion and support officer at Hastings Borough Council, who said: “Both individuals work so hard and give up their free time to volunteer and have attended a number of events. They deserve to receive this award in recognition of their outstanding contribution to their local community.”

The Outstanding Young Person of the Month Award is sponsored by Sussex Coast College Hastings and the Hastings Observer Series.

Ashley Chapman, marketing and communications executive at Sussex Coast College Hastings, said: “Huda and George work hard for the town on important issues which affect not only our young people, but also the wider community. They were instrumental in organising the first Hastings Pride and have helped with numerous other important events.”

As part of their award, Huda and George will receive a complimentary meal for two and £100 is being donated to the Hastings Pride fund.

To nominate someone for the Outstanding Young Person of the Month Award, email jenny@cobbpr.com with details of who you are nominating and reasons why.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.