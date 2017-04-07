Inside today’s Hastings Observer (7/4/17)

The Hastings Observer hits the newstands today (Friday) and here is what awaits you in this week’s edition.

We lead on some great news for Hastings as the town’s pier scoops the prestigious ‘Pier of the Year’ accolade.

And there is more good news on page seven as the council secures £812,770 of funding from the Coastal Communities Fund to improve the ‘economic wellbeing’ of the White Rock area.

On page four, we report how residents have raised concerns over developers’ plans to build more than 50 new homes on The Ridge.

And on page five, we also bring you the latest news on Javad, the autistic Iranian asylum seeker, as the battle continues to keep him in the country he now calls home.

There is also news of a new one-day festival of music, food and the arts which is coming to Ore Valley tomorrow (April 8). Turn to page 13 to find out more.

This week’s special report looks at how sexual offences are reported and investigated in Sussex, and how victims are supported. See pages 20 and 21 for the full feature.

Once again our comprehensive entertainment guide, Wow 24/7, brings you all the latest entertainment news from across Rother and Hastings, including the Observer’s top ten things to do this week.

Meanwhile on the back pages, sports reporter Simon Newstead brings you all the latest sporting action from across Hastings and Rother, including news from Hastings United, Hastings Conquerors American Football Club, Westfield FC, South Saxons Hockey Club and Hastings and Bexhill Rugby Club.

The Hastings Observer is available from all good newsagents.

