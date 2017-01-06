Inside this week’s Hastings Observer (January 6)

The Hastings Observer is on sale today (Friday, January 6) and here’s what you can find inside:

We lead on the tragic death of Daniel Dawson, who died after falling from a block of flats in the early hours of New Year’s Day. The 25-year-old has been described as ‘the life and soul of the party’. Five people arrested on suspicion of murder have since been released on police bail.

The paper also includes tributes to a popular jazz musician who passed away in hospital two days after Christmas. Saxophonist Pete Burden had a weekly residence at the JD Bar in Hastings and has been described as ‘a local legend and a world-class musician’.

In other news, a young mother who suffered a miscarriage after being sent home from two hospitals, including the Conquest, has said she believes her baby may have survived if she had been treated properly.

Some positive news to feature in this week’s paper includes a retired firefighter who has been recognised in the Queen’s New Year Honours list. Peter Clarke will receive the British Empire Medal (BEM) for his work creating Crossfire, a multi-agency community engagement project designed to reduce hoax calling, deliberate fires and anti-social behaviour, through education and direct partnership working.

The most heartwarming story of the week goes to Lily May Harmer, a nine-year-old girl who released two helium balloons from the West Hill with a note for Santa attached. The Harmer family did not expect the balloons to travel very far so they were shocked when, on Christmas Eve, Lily May received a gift from a family in a ski resort in Austria who had found her balloon.

Other news includes directors of a St Leonards-based firm featuring on Dragons’ Den, a new service launched to help those affected by someone else’s substance misuse or mental health problems, and news of what St Michael’s Hospice will be doing to mark its 30th anniversary year.

Part two of Review of the Year also runs this week, looking back at what made the headlines from July to December 2016. There is also a two-page feature on potential changes to press regulation and what you can do to help protect the future of campaigning reporting.

Nine pages of sport leads on Hastings United entering the first weekend of the new year as statistically the country’s most frequent goalscorers this season.

This week’s nostalgia offering looks back at a time when Hastings had two golf courses, and a ten-page what’s on guide includes a list of the top ten things to do this weekend.

Also included in this week’s paper are the usual two pages of letters, essential information, puzzles and court listings.

