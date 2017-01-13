Inside this week’s Hastings Observer (January 13)

This week’s edition of the Hastings Observer is on sale today (Friday, January 13) and here’s what you can find inside:

We lead on a story about an 87-year-old man who was left in a hospital waiting room for more than five hours following a mix-up with patient transport. His daughter brandished the care of her wheelchair-bound father ‘disgraceful’.

The paper also features another concerning story about health care, with a woman who could not get hold of a local GP surgery to get her dying mother’s medical notes.

It’s not all doom and gloom though - we also include an article on the sleep unit at the Conquest Hospital, which is now deemed to be one of the leading centres in the country thanks to donations of state-of-the-art equipment from the Friends of Conquest Hospital.

This week’s paper also includes the latest on the rail dispute, with Sussex Coast College revealing the strikes are costing £500 a day as it is putting on buses to collect students from nearby towns. Students have also spoken out about the damaging effect the disrupted rail service is having on their education.

Hastings Borough Council has unveiled proposals for its 2017/18 budget, which includes cutting nine jobs and raising the costs of council tax and car parking. The full proposals can be found in today’s paper.

We also run a tribute piece to a well-known businessman and former Lions Club president Mick Condon, who died aged 80, and feature an interview with a local entrepreneur who has been targeted by so-called ‘social justice warriors’ who believe white people should not have dreadlocks.

Our special report this week looks at education funding, and reveals dozens of cash-strapped primary schools have over-spent on their budgets by as much as tens of thousands of pounds. The double-page report included facts and figures from schools across the area.

The paper features a page of pictures from the ARK Hastings Winter Concert, two pages on the launch of the 2017 Big Garden Birdwatch, and a 16-page reader travel guide.

Nine pages of sport leads on snooker ace Mark Davis, who fashioned the first competitive maximum break of his career to win Championship League group three on Tuesday evening.

An 11-page What’s On guide features full listings and the top ten things to do this weekend, while our nostalgia offering this week takes a look back at St Leonards golf course.

On top of all that, there is the usual court listings, letters pages, essential information and puzzles.

