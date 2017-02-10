Inside this week’s Hastings Observer (February 10)

This week’s edition of the Hastings Observer is on sale today (Friday, February 10) and here’s what you can find inside:

We lead on the tragic death of a 60-year-old Hastings man following an assault in the town centre last Friday. A second victim remains in hospital in a stable condition, and two men arrested on suspicion of murder have been released on bail. The full story is on page three of today’s edition.

There is also a page of pictures from a demonstration in Ore at the weekend, which saw dozens protest against the proposed closure of public toilets. We feature interviews with campaigners, and the leader of Hastings Borough Council, Cllr Peter Chowney, also dedicates his Observer column to the cuts to facilities.

Campaigners for two other local issues have also been busy this week, with two petitions handed in to East Sussex County Council - one against plans to turn Castledown School into an academy, and one to call for a bigger focus on parking outside schools in a bid to make the roads safer for children.

Other news includes a huge cash boost for a project which helps the homeless, the installation of new stone benches at a garden set up to promote peace in the town and the lease of a disused football ground to a charity hoping to create a purpose-built outdoor learning centre for vulnerable people.

In health news this week, we run a piece about new pathology laboratories with the latest advanced diagnostic equipment opening at the Conquest Hospital, and a story about a controversial display by an anti-abortion group in the town.

The paper features the latest on the rail dispute, after a deal agreed by Southern and ASLEF was branded a ‘betrayal’ by RMT, and it features a special report on how local schools fared in new performance figures published by the Department for Education.

There are two pages of photos from the Chinese New Year celebrations in Priory Meadow at the weekend, and a four-page guide to the upcoming Hastings International Musical Festival and Hastings International Piano Concerto Competition.

The shortlist for this year’s Gym of the Year competition also runs in today’s paper, with details of how to vote for your favourite fitness centre.

Nine pages of sport leads on Hastings United boss Darren Hare admitting his side has a mountain to climb in their quest for a play-off place, and 11 pages of What’s On listings includes the top ten things to do during the February half term.

This week’s nostalgia offering explores the early origins of Queens Road, and on top of all that, there is the usual court listings, letters pages, puzzles and essential information.

