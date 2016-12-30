Inside this week’s Hastings Observer (December 30)

This week’s edition of the Hastings Observer is on sale today (Friday, December 30) and here’s what you can find inside:

We lead on tributes to respected and distinguished journalist George Vine, who died at the age of 97. Mr Vine, who lived in Fairlight and started his career at the Hastings Observer in 1935, enjoyed an illustrious career that saw him work as a foreign correspondent for the BBC, among others.

The paper also includes a piece on a petition calling for improved bus services, and some advice from the RNLI about setting off flares on the beach after a number of false alarms this month.

There’s some positive news to come from the town centre, with the area’s Business Crime Reduction Partnership gaining top recognition for its work, and Priory Meadow reports an increase in sales on last year over the festive period. The paper also includes a piece about a flashmob in the town centre that raised funds for a mental health service.

Other news include a Hastings police officer being dismissed for gross misconduct after he was discovered to be selling himself for sexual services via an adult website while he was signed off work with stress, and news that a historic machine gun recovered following a Battle of Britain Spitfire crash is set to go on display.

The Observer takes a look back at what made the headlines in 2016 with the first in a two-part Review of the Year, to be continued in next week’s edition.

There are also two pages of pictures from Surviving Christmas, a page of photographs from Ark William Parker Academy’s careers fair and another page of snaps from the start of the 92nd Hastings International Chess Congress as it got underway this week.

The second half of the Cute Kids 2016 competition also features in this week’s edition, with all the details on how to vote.

Seven pages of sport leads on Hastings United’s upturn in form, and also features a look back on all the sporting news of 2016.

Also inside is the usual two pages of letters, court results, essential information, puzzles and event listings.

