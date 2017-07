Immigration teams have made an arrest following a raid at a Hastings fish and chip shop.

According to a Home Office spokesperson, Immigration Enforcement led a multi-agency operation at Blue Dolphin, on the HIgh Street, at around 6pm on Friday evening (July 14).

The spokesperson said an Albanian national was found working at the premises and was arrested for being in the UK illegally.

He is now in immigration detention pending removal from the UK, the Home Office said.