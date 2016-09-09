Immerse yourself in the nature of light and sound at iy_project show

A spectacular immersive light and sound installation, developed by world-renowned light artist Chris Levine, will illuminate Hastings’ townscape like never before.

Sparked by the lighting of the East Hill beacon, a laser projects across to Normandy, connecting two places linked by history.

SUS-160209-162905001

High-powered lasers diffract into geometric and organic light forms, while you lose yourself in Marco Perry’s specially created soundscape.

“Light is an energy and with laser we are dealing with a very pure form of that energy, which is fundamental to the mechanics of life,” says Levine.

“I’m fascinated with the present moment – it’s all there is, yet it’s a difficult place to remain for long. I’ve found that immersing your senses in sound and light, laser light in particular, one can attain brief moments between thoughts.

“I believe that art from the heart can lighten the planet in these dark times.”

SUS-160209-162839001

Hastings Pier will be at the heart of the action, playing host to three of the laser projectors. A further two will be sited at the castle and on the balcony of Marine Court, the home of sponsors Beaming.

“It’s wonderful that the pier, such an entity of the past, has been brought back to contemporary life,” says Levine. “The pier puts you face to face with the raw power of the sea.”

Tickets for viewing the show from the pier are now fully booked, but there will be great views from the beach and promenade, as well as the East Hill and West Hill.

Both lifts will be staying open until 10pm especially.

A special app has been developed for the show, to enhance the experience on the night. It also includes a game to complete within the event, to win an original Chris Levine signed artwork. To download the app, go to iTunes and search for iy_project - or register at www.seedstar.co.

The show will get underway at 8pm on Saturday (September 10).

