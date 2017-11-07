If your voice is in fine fettle why not hit a high note in new production...?

A local operatic company is searching for adults and children to audition for a role in a new musical production to be staged in Bexhill and Harrogate next year.

Bexhill based Mad Margaret’s Minstrels are set to create a sequel to their hit performance of witty musical drama Harrogate or Bust - which included thirty one Gilbert and Sullivan songs.

Writer and director Margaret Amey says the company were thrilled and excited when invited to perform Harrogate or Bust at The International Gilbert and Sullivan Festival at Harrogate in 2016. “The performance received a rare standing ovation and such positive feedback from the audience that we have been invited back to the festival in 2018,” she said.

The Minstrels’ sequel to Harrogate or Bust is entitled The Curse Revisited. The show will be performed next summer in Bexhill and Harrogate and features thirty two Gilbert and Sullivan songs.

Roles available include three children, two girls and a boy for character and chorus work, and adult roles include chorus and principals.

Margaret said: “This is indeed a really exciting local project. If you love performing why not join us on stage in Bexhill and Harrogate?

“If you would like to support us and see the operetta then visit us on Crowdfunder and take advantage of the gifts that go with pledging for the show. Or come and see us at St John’s Hall Bexhill next summer.”

More details on Facebook page ‘The Curse Revisited auditions’ or email: margaret.amey@btinternet.com.