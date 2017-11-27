Icy blast expected as winter takes a grip on Sussex

Sussex is set to be hit by an icy blast this week as temperatures drop to near freezing during the day.

Today’s temperatures of 10 to 12degC are set to fall to just 2 or 3degC by Thursday as the wind switches round to the north.

After today the forecast for Sussex is very cold nights, down to minus one or two, and, despite some sunshine low single figures right through to next week.

However, winds up to 30mph mean it could feel as chilly as minus four or five.

The forecast for early December is that a cold northerly airstream may become established across all areas, with widespread night frost and sunshine and showers by day, the showers wintry even to low levels.