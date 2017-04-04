Host of events at the week-long Folk Festival

Folk-rock giants Fairport Convention are the headliners at this year’s Hastings Folk Festival.

The band, who span 50 years, are the icing on a very big cake which features a host of local talent in a week of concerts and pub music sessions.

Home grown talent includes the Garry Blakeley Band. Fiddle player Garry is an internationally known musician in his own right and has played alongside many folk legends including Phil Beer and Steeleye Span’s Peter Knight.

Venues for the Festival include the Jerwood Gallery, St Mary in the Castle, the Printworks, the Electric Palace and a number of Old Town pubs and coffee houses.

Performers include Los Twangeros, Glashin, Rattlebag, Titus, Stone Junction and the RX Shantymen.

Accomplished musicians Trevor Moss and Hannah-Lou, who have now moved to Hastings, established their now legendary folk club ‘The Lantern Society’ in a small room above a Dickensian pub in London and will create the atmosphere at The Printworks on Thursday May 4.

The festival gets underway on Tuesday May 2, directly after the Jack in the Green festivities, and runs all week.

Fairport Convention will be in concert at St Mary in the Castle on Saturday May 6 at 7.30pm.

Many pubs will be hosting open music sessions throughout the week where musicians can come along and play or sing.

There will be a wide variety of music, including English traditional, Irish, World and Americana.

Most of the events are free to attend.

For a full timetable and list of what is on where visit the website at www.hastingsfolkfest.org.

