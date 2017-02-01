Hospice Yellow Week appeal

St Michael’s Hospice are appealing to friends, families, nurseries, schools, colleges and businesses throughout Hastings and Rother to celebrate their 30th Anniversary during Yellow Week.

This year’s Yellow Week is taking place Monday February 6 to Sunday February 12 to help raise awareness around the hospice’s services and to encourage the local community to support the work that they do.

Laura Sully, Community Fundraiser, St Michael’s Hospice says whether it’s a mufti day, a yellow cake sale, yellow karaoke, yellow party, or even a banana eating competition, there’s plenty of ways to get involved and raise money or sponsorship. “We are also encouraging supporters to raise £30 to celebrate the 30 years the Hospice has provided specialist palliative care to the residents of Hastings and Rother,” she said. To take part call 01424 457971 or email: fundraising@stmichaelshospice.com