Horse and Dog Show hits high spot for the hospice

The St Michaels Hospice riding club helped to boost funds for the charity when it held its big annual Horse and Dog Show at Catsfield last Sunday.

Barbara Eason, from the Riding Club, said: “Set up on Friday was hampered by heavy showers and a change of layout to assist vehicles entering the show field.

St Michael's Hospice Horse and Dog Show, Catsfield. Photo by Frank Copper. SUS-171109-074527001

“On the day the sun came out and early in the morning we were greeted by a steady stream of vehicles with horses and ponies being unloaded anxious to compete. There was also a great variety of dogs in all shapes and sizes heading for the dog show.”

Hastings Mayor Judy Rogers opened the event with the help of Hastings Cllr James Bacon.

There was Jumping arenas and showing rings catering for a wide range of classes. Volunteer judges and stewards manned each ring. Alongside the six show rings were stalls and a tombola.

Barbara said: “The car parking area, which was difficult under foot, was manned by a team of volunteer car parkers and the secretarial team by yet another team of volunteers.

St Michael's Hospice Horse and Dog Show, Catsfield. Photo by Frank Copper. SUS-171109-074609001

“The hospitality team was brimming with tasty food and wonderful cup cakes and cheesecakes. All looked after by hospice and volunteer staff.

There were about 100 entries for the horse show and a good turn out for the dog show.

“The show is sponsored by small and large businesses and individuals and the club is very grateful to these sponsors who support the club annually. A list of these sponsors are to be found on the clubs web site.

“The committee of nine people put this show together annually and have been doing so for 10 years. We are externally grateful to all our volunteers who judge, steward, car park and run all the areas of the show. Without them it would not be possible to put the show on for the hospice.

St Michael's Hospice Horse and Dog Show, Catsfield. Photo by Frank Copper. SUS-171109-074554001

“Lastly the club would like to thank all the ladies and gents boys and girls who entered their horses ponies or dogs at the event. You made the day complete and the feedback on the clubs Facebook page has been very positive which is a lift to all the effort put into making this show a success.”

St Michael's Hospice Horse and Dog Show, Catsfield. Photo by Frank Copper. SUS-171109-074542001

St Michael's Hospice Horse and Dog Show, Catsfield. Photo by Frank Copper. SUS-171109-074502001

St Michael's Hospice Horse and Dog Show, Catsfield. Photo by Frank Copper. SUS-171109-074309001

St Michael's Hospice Horse and Dog Show, Catsfield. Photo by Frank Copper. SUS-171109-074930001

St Michael's Hospice Horse and Dog Show, Catsfield. Photo by Frank Copper. SUS-171109-074854001

St Michael's Hospice Horse and Dog Show, Catsfield. Photo by Frank Copper. SUS-171109-074240001