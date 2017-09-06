Home Secretary supports art show

Hastings and Rye MP Amber Rudd has spoken highly of the artistic talent in the local area and made one artist’s day when she visited his exhibition and purchased a piece of his artwork.

The Home Secretary stopped by the Southwater Community Centre, Stainsby Street, St Leonards, last Friday and spent around thirty minutes viewing Nick Hill’s ‘Something Fishy Going On’ exhibition.

Artist Nick Hill, Paul Broadhurst (Chairman Southwater Community Centre), Home Secretary Amber Rudd, Rod Smith (Centre Manager).

It’s not the first time that Ms Rudd has been to one of Nick’s exhibitions and he says he’s always delighted to see her. “It was a pleasure to have the visit of our local MP Amber Rudd at my solo show,” he said. “Being non-political myself, I have always found Amber very approachable and she has, over the years, found time to visit four of my shows. On this occasion she also took the time to listen to me talking about my mental health issues, as the profits from this show will go to the charity MIND. She purchased one of my watercolours, ‘Fishing Boats Near Glyne Gap’.”

Amber says she takes every opportunity she can to look at local art and speak to local artists. “In Hastings, St Leonards and Rye we have some of the best artists in country,” she said. “It is a privilege to spend time viewing their work and speaking to them about what inspired them to create their pieces. I have known Nick for quite some time. He produces some of the most phenomenal pieces of art you can imagine. Well done to everyone involved in this latest exhibition. It is fantastic that all profits go to MIND. I strongly urge everyone to spend some time looking at the pieces on display.” Visit: www.southwatercommunitycentre.org