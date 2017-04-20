Hollington comes together

Members of the Hollington community will be coming together at the weekend to remember times past as well as looking to the future.

Hollington Remembers is an exhibition taking place at Hollington Community Centre on Saturday April 22 and Sunday 23 from 10am - 4pm.

People will be able to meet friends old and new, view old photographs of the Hollington area, exchange memories and hear talks about the area.

There is also free multi-sports activities for under 16’s on Sunday only.

Admission to the event is free and it will be officially opened on Saturday at 11am by former Hastings MP Michael Foster.

Local historian André Palfrey-Martin said: “Each afternoon at 2.00pm there will be an illustrated on the Building of the Council Estates and the involvement of Borough Engineer Sidney Little.

“Many, I know, relate to those times in the 1950s and 1960s when the size of the estates expanded at a great speed to meet the growing population.

“If the opportunity for you if you ever lived, worked or have relations in Hollington to join us and see the photographs, read the stories and exchange your own experiences of this very special part of St. Leonards. The Hollington Community Centre have been organising this event over the past few weeks and we have plenty for you to see, I have been told of dozens of photographs covering the last 50 years will be on display. Films and video of life and events have also been included.”

