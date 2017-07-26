Hole in one for cancer relief Highwoods Golf Day supports Macmillan

Have your say

The team of Garf Howlett, Andy Lamb, Daniel Hubbart and Mike Harrison were worthy winners of the 10th Annual Macmillan Cancer Support golf day at Highwoods golf club on Thursday July 20.

Antonella Lewis, from Barclays, is pictured presenting the 1st place prize to the victorious team

All the competitors enjoyed a lovely buffet lunch in the clubhouse after golf where a very successful raffle and auction helped to raise £6400 which will help people living with cancer in Sussex. Dave Upwood and Colin Sleath both Macmillan volunteers and Highwoods members would like to thank all sponsors and competitors. The main sponsors of the day were Barclays, Parker Building Supplies, Bartlett Seat and the Spire Sussex Hospital.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make our website your homepage at www.bexhillobserver.net

2 Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/bexhillobserver

3 Follow us on Twitter @BexhillObs

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Bexhill Observer – always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.