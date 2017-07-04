Historic St Leonards church to go up at auction

An historic church in St Leonards is set to go under the auctioneer’s gavel this month.

Hollington Methodist Church is being offered at Emson’s Sussex regional sale in Brighton on Tuesday, July 25, with a freehold guide price of £225,000 to £230,000.

It is among 137 lots in the auction being held by regional land and property auctioneer Clive Emson Auctioneers.

Director and senior auction valuer Sam Kinloch said: “This is an exciting opportunity to acquire a substantial detached church believed to have been built in 1887. It offers extensive accommodation over two floors, including a second floor mezzanine level overlooking the congregation area.

“The property has potential for a variety of uses, including conversion or redevelopment with a scheme of residential units, subject to all the necessary consents being obtainable.”

Offered jointly with Meridian Surveyors, the property is on the corner of Battle Road and Old Church Road and the lot also includes three garages and first floor storage to the rear.

A pre-application for planning permission for conversion to three homes and a further two new build homes was submitted to the local authority last year.

See www.cliveemson.co.uk/online for details.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.hastingsobserver.co.uk/ 2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/hastingsobserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @HastingsObs

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Hastings Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.